OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for two people of interest in a theft that took place at an Ulta Beauty store.

According to deputies, the theft took place at the Ulta Beaty located in Hartwell Village on Tuesday, August 28.

Deputies responded on Wednesday, August 29 to begin an investigation.

Deputies said that a man and a woman came into the store and stole approximately $2,964 worth of merchandise. The man and the woman were only in the store for about 10 minutes.

The man was wearing a black long-sleeved button-down shirt and blue jeans. The woman was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. The woman was also carrying a black tote bag.

Based upon an inventory check that was conducted by Ulta Beauty, the items that were stolen mostly appear to be cosmetics.

According to deputies, you could be eligible for a cash reward if any tips lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on the theft of almost $3,000 worth of cosmetics from the Ulta Beauty location at Hartwell Village, which occurred during the afternoon of Tuesday, August 28th, or can identify any persons of interest in this investigation, contact Crimestoppers

at 1-888-CRIME-SC.