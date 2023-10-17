GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for two teenagers who ran away on Saturday, October 14.

According to deputies, Cinivah Sweeney, 13, and Jassimine Davis, 14, were both last seen leaving a home along Birchwood Drive, on foot, around 8 p.m.

Cinivah is described as 5’5 and weighs 118 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jassimine is described as 5’4 and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said that they are still working to obtain a recent photograph of Jassimine Davis.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Cinivah and or Jassimine or has information regarding their whereabouts to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.