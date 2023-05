ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman opened up accounts using someone else’s information to go on a shopping spree.

According to deputies, the woman tried to buy $2,000 worth of items at Best Buy. Deputies said that the woman was stopped as the information didn’t match her fake ID.

If you know who this woman is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.