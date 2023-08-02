PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said that they are responding to the Saluda River in reports for a missing man in his early 20’s.

Deputies said that they received a call about a missing man on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Deputies along with Emergency Response, Marine 1, firefighters, and drone units all responded to Capers Street in Pelzer near the Saluda River in regards to the call.

According to deputies, they are focusing on the missing man being in the Saluda River. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was also sent in to search for the man.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.