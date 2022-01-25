Deputies see record highs relating to drug trafficking investigations in Buncombe Co.

FILE – This July 6, 2017, file photo shows prescription drugs displayed in a glass flask in Taylorsville, Utah. About 91% of people over 65 take at least one prescription medicine. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, in 2021 officials saw a number of records set related to drug trafficking investigations conducted by the sheriff’s office.

In 2021, BCSO seized a total of 39 pounds of methamphetamine and 6.2 pounds of opioids, which were both record amounts, officials said. Additionally more than 30 separate criminal investigations resulted in drug trafficking charges being brought forth against at least one individual.

According to the sheriff’s office, in total, 81 fentanyl trafficking charges were brought by the BCSO, a record number of charges surpassing the previous high of 37 that was set in 2020. Meth trafficking charges have also risen sharply starting in 2020. There have been 38 charges this year and 42 charges in 2020. The previous high prior to 2020 was 19 meth trafficking charges brought by the BCSO.

The BCSO also seized 3.8 pounds of cocaine and 1,082 doses of Xanax/Alprazolam during 2021, officials said. 29 firearms were also seized in 2021 as a result of investigations into drug trafficking.

A drug trafficking charge is a felony charge and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of prison time upon conviction, BCSO said. This uptick of fentanyl and meth seizures and trafficking arrests follows a shift in strategy under Sheriff Quentin Miller beginning in the spring of 2020.