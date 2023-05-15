CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a wanted man.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fugitive is Christoper Joseph Cato, who is wanted on several outstanding arrests warrants in Cherokee County for the following charges:

larceny of 200 Honda ATV on April 30, 2023

failure to stop for blue light on May 7, 2023

driving under suspension on May 7, 2023

habitual traffic offender on May 7, 2023

Officials said Cato is also a suspect in several other property crimes that remain under investigation.

Cato is described as a white male that is 5 feet tall, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs 150 pounds.

Deputies say Cato has unique facial tattoos around his eyes and forehead and a cross between his eyebrows.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Cato to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC as you could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to his arrest.