CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a wanted man.
According to the sheriff’s office, the fugitive is Christoper Joseph Cato, who is wanted on several outstanding arrests warrants in Cherokee County for the following charges:
- larceny of 200 Honda ATV on April 30, 2023
- failure to stop for blue light on May 7, 2023
- driving under suspension on May 7, 2023
- habitual traffic offender on May 7, 2023
Officials said Cato is also a suspect in several other property crimes that remain under investigation.
Cato is described as a white male that is 5 feet tall, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs 150 pounds.
Deputies say Cato has unique facial tattoos around his eyes and forehead and a cross between his eyebrows.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Cato to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC as you could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to his arrest.