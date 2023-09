ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect committed fraudulent transactions at the O’Reilly’s in Anderson County and Spartanburg County.

Deputies said that the suspect was identified as being in a stolen 2004 White GMC pickup truck with SC tag #PHU985.

If you know who this person is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.