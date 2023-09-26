ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect who broke into three vehicles on Tuesday, September 19.

According to deputies, the incident took place along Camson Road in Anderson. Deputies said that the suspect also stole credit cards from the vehicles.

After stealing the credit cards, the suspect made fraudulent transactions at a Walmart on Liberty Highway and a CVS pharmacy on Highway 28.

Deputies said that the suspect had been identified as being in a white Chevy sedan, which is possibly a Malibu.

If you know who this person is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.