Deputies seek info on ‘suspicious activity’ at church playground near Cowpens

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on high alert after “suspicious activity” was reported at a church playground near Cowpens Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 12 p.m. at a church off Oakdale Road near Cowpens, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, a 9-year-old and 10-year-old were playing outside of a church when a silver vehicle pulled into the church parking lot and two males put on some type of facemask in the vehicle and held a bag out the vehicle window.

Deputies said the two men motioned for the kids to come toward the vehicle but the kids did not approach.

The kids were concerned about the suspicious behavior and messaged a family member within eyesight of the church. When the family member came outside the home, the two male fled the area, deputies said.

Deputies said the vehicle traveled back toward US29 (Old Georgia Highway) and then toward Cowpens.

The kids were not touched by the two unknown males and the two suspicious males never exited the vehicle. deputies said. The video from the church did not show the incident.

Investigators are asking if you live on Oakdale Road or Old Georgia Highway near Oakdale Road and back toward Cowpens to review your cameras between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to see if you have captured any video footage of the silver vehicle and the two males in the vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372.