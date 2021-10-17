Deputies seek man wanted for theft in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted for larceny, possession of stolen goods, and violating parole.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Cody Vance, of Marion, is also wanted for questioning in connection with numerous thefts and other incidents in the Pleasant Gardens Community between October 15 and 17.

The sheriff’s office said Vance is accused of stealing a four wheeler from a Marion residence near Hwy 70 on Friday. He is 5’9″, 130 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Vances’ whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.

Anyone can also submit a tip on the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office App and remain anonymous.