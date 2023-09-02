GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said that they are looking for a missing 71-year-old man with dementia.

According to officers, John Young was last seen leaving his residence at the 400 block of Fairview Road around 5:24 p.m. turning right and walking towards Highway 221.

Young has a beard and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and yellow shorts. Police said due to his dementia, there is concern for his safety.

Anyone who sees Young or knows about his whereabouts is to call (864) 984-3531.