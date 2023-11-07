SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a missing endangered woman.

Deputies said Dragica “Darlene” Fava was last seen November 2nd at Hometown Studio at 130 Mobile Drive in Spartanburg.

Dragica was staying with her son who is her primary caretaker at the hotel according to authorities. She was asked to leave the area on the same date she was last seen.

Her son mentioned that Dragica has a traumatic brain injury and requires daily medication. No other family member has heard from her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Ken Hammett at (864) 503-4569 or KHammett@SpartanburgCounty.org.