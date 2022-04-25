ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that Franklin Perrin Scott, believed to be between 85 and 88-years-old, was last seen in the area of Cedar Springs Rd. around 7 a.m. He was wearing a blueish gray plaid jacket, light-colored pants, and slippers.

Deputies said Scott has signs of dementia.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 446-6000.