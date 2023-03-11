GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help with locating a missing man who suffers from medical conditions.

Deputies said 41-year-old Charles Mike Utsey was last seen around 8:30 a.m. walking near Walmart on Woodruff Road Saturday.

He has a history of heart failure, seizures, slight dementia and a history of being unstable after falling according to deputies.

Utsey is 5’7 and weighs 160 pounds with grayish-black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue, black and red shirt with the number three on it along with an orange and black North Face jacket, a white hat and light blue pants.

Anyone with information about Utsey’s whereabouts should call 911.