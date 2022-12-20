MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating an Old Fort woman last seen on Friday, December 16.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Mary Theresa Basham, 46, who was last seen leaving her home on Comfy Cove Dr. in Old Fort.

Basham is 5’6″, 140 pounds with short pink hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing jeans and a dark-colored t-shirt.

Deputies believe she could be in the Banner Elk area of Avery County.

Anyone that sees Mary or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 828-652-2237.