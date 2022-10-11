BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man last seen in Swannanoa.

The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving his church in Swannanoa on October 1 around 7:30 p.m.

He was driving a gray, 2010 Ford Fusion with the NC registration KCF-8655. The vehicle belongs to a friend of his, deputies said.

Pictured: The vehicle Frank Padilla may be driving (L) and Frank Padilla (R) (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Padilla is 5’6″, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the location of Freddy Padilla is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.