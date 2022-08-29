BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman that was last seen in Asheville.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments, the sheriff’s office said.

Burleson is a white woman that is 5’3″, 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Her hair is shoulder length. She may be wearing a pink or grey shirt with blue jeans.

Her last known location was on Candler Knob Road in Asheville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.