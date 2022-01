ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen on January 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reece Alizabeth Dameron was last seen at a residence on Patterson Road on January 2, 2022 and has been missing since.

Dameron is 5’6″, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Reece Alizabeth Dameron (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2022-00083.