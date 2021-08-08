Missing Oconee Co. teen found safe

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Missing Oconee County teen Caleb Revis was safely located Sunday night, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a WSPA update. The previous version can be seen below:

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old from Walhalla.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are looking for 13-year-old Caleb Revis, who was last seen walking away from the Foxwood Hills area in southern Oconee County around 5 p.m. Sunday, August 8.

REvis is a white male, 5’2″, and weighs 100 pounds. He has hazel eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and white sneakers.

If you have any information regarding the location of Revis, you’re asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.