ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a suspect that committed an armed robbery Thursday.

We previously reported that deputies were investigating an armed robbery at a Tractor Supply store on Clemson Boulevard.

Armed Robbery Suspect (Source: ACSO)

The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the store, took money, then left on a white and black motorcycle.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Deputies said anyone that recognizes the suspect or motorcycle is asked to call (864) 260-4427 with the reference number is 2022-07907 or email doelgin@andersonsheriff.com.