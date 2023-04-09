BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday.

According to deputies, they responded to Greenville Avenue in Arden around 11 p.m. Deputies said that suspects in a white sedan fired and hit four unoccupied vehicles before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to call (828)-250-6670.