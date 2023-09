Photos of person of interest (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking to public for help to identify a breaking and entering person of interest.

Deputies said that the incident happened at the Ivy Community Center in Barnardsville on Friday, September 8.

If you have any information, please contact Detective B. Burns at (828) 250-4460.