Deputies seize meth lab, pill press in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies seized a methamphetamine lab and a pill press Friday morning in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents and deputies from the Special Operations Bureau executed a search warrant at 10:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Toccoa Highway near Jenkins Bridge Road.

Due to the discovery of the methamphetamine lab, Hazmat units responded to the scene. Paramedics were close by in case those involved in the search became ill.

According to the sheriff’s office, pill presses can be used to make pills that are made of fentanyl into pills that look like other prescription medication.

Deputies arrested Colby Edward Watts, 29, of the residence, and charged him with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of oxycodone.

Watts was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.