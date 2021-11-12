Deputies seized over 4 pounds of meth, $26K after chase in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office seized over 4 pounds of methamphetamine and $26,000 after a chase on Nov. 2.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a Ford F350 pick-up traveling eastbound on US 23. The driver, Brandon Purvis, of Waynesville, did not stop for deputies and a chase started.

During the chase, deputies saw Purvis throw a large black bag out of the passenger window. 

The sheriff’s office said Purvis stopped near Lake Junaluska and was taken into custody without incident.

Haywood County Sheriff’s deputies retrieved the bag with several bags of methamphetamine totaling 4.1 pounds.

During a search warrant of Purvis’ residence, deputies found drug paraphernalia, a handgun and $26,317.00.

Purvis was charged with traffic violations, felony flee to elude arrest, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, possession schedule i controlled substance, possession controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and other drug violations.

