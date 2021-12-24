Deputies share Christmas joy with 13 children during ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event

  Shop with the Sheriff (Source: Spartanburg County)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies shared Christmas joy with 13 children during the annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event Tuesday.

The event was hosted by the Spartanburg County and organized by the Office of Victim Assistance.

Officials said some of the children who who participate in this program have been affected by crime, were recommended by a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy, or are a part of the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program.

Walmart sponsored the event financially which allowed the sheriff’s office to serve 13 children during the event.

