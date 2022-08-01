YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were found dead in a Yancey County home Monday afternoon and the suspect was shot and killed by deputies.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said they responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired inside a home. They said they were later told of at least one person with a gunshot wound.

Once at the scene, deputies said more shots were fired and the suspect was shot and killed by deputies.

The sheriff’s office said they found three people dead inside the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the shooting investigation.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.