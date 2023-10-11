GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will monitor an Upstate highway on Wednesday.

Deputies will conduct intensified traffic enforcement on Highway 25, targeting speeding, aggressive driving, improper lane changes and following too closely.

According to the sheriff’s office, these efforts come in response to continuous complaints regarding speeding and collision on both north and southbound lanes of Highway 25.

The rise in such dangerous driving behaviors poses a significant threat to the lives and property of our community members but can also contribute to road rage incidents, which we have seen too often, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies encourage all drivers to exercise caution, obey posted speed limits and adhere to all traffic laws while traveling on Highway 25 and throughout Greenville County.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who witnesses drivers operating in an unsafe manner to call 911.