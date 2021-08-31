Deputies warn church members about gift card scam in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C., (WSPA) – Deputies are warning church members about a scam involving Apple gift cards and cancer patients.

Emails and calls have been made to various church members requesting they buy gift cards for female cancer patients who are in treatment, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. The emails and calls look to be coming directly from the pastor, priest, or from the church, however, they are not.

Deputies say the scammers are telling the members that the cards can be used to download music and videos to help lift their confidence and well-being. The scammers also promise that their money will be returned once they buy a gift card.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges members not to fall for the scam. Contact the church directly for comments or concerns about any correspondence from the church.