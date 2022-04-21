OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Agents from the Special Operations Bureau have recently issued multiple citations in reference to alcohol beverage sales to people under the age of 21.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a partnership with Alcohol Enforcement Team prevents stores from selling alcohol to underage patrons through random monthly checks conducted by narcotics agents.

The sheriff’s office said underage informants made controlled purchases of alcohol from six convenience stores and two liquor stores in Oconee County.

Clerks that worked inside the stores were issued citations for sale of alcoholic beverages to someone under the age of 21.

Governor Henry McMaster issued a Governor’s Proclamation that stated from 2009 to 2019, over 6,000 drivers under the age of 21 were involved in alcohol-related traffic crashes in South Carolina.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said citations will be issued to employees that sell or continue to sell alcohol beverages to those under the age of 21.