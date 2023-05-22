ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be aware of scam phone calls that are going around.

According to deputies, the scammers will pretend to be deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that the scammers will even use deputies’ real names and spoof the dispatch phone number to make it seem real. Some will claim that you may owe money for missing jury duty.

Deputies would like for everyone to remember: