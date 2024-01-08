ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are warning the public of phone scams circulating in the area.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are pretending to be sheriff’s office employees.

Officials said scammers will use the name of a detective and request DNA samples. They will then ask the victim to pay ahead of time via an app and report to the sheriff’s office or risk having a warrant be served.

To reduce the number of victims swayed by phone scammers, deputies are reminding the public:

Deputies will never ask for money

Deputies will never call and threaten a warrant

Do not give out your personal information

Please report if you get any scammer calls

If you think you have been a victim of the phone scam, you can report it here.