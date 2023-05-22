ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a group of five individuals that have been breaking into cars.

According to deputies, the suspects were seen on camera at Dogwood Ridge, Barrington Creek, and Piedmont between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Deputies said that the suspect’s crimes took place between May 2nd and May 18th.

Photo of dark-colored SUV suspects used to get away. (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said that the suspects are using a dark in colored SUV after they break into the cars to get away.

If you have any information please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.