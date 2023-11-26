LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found shot and killed after an alleged accidental shooting in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Highway 14 in Laurens in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

An individual on the scene allegedly accidentally fired a gun at the woman and was taken into custody as a result, according to officials.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.