ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on charges that she stole the identities of multiple employees and took $25,000 from a payroll account at an Anderson County McDonald’s.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Ashely Nicole Stone, of Pendleton, was charged with grand larceny and two counts of identity theft.

The investigation began in November after a McDonald’s corporate office noticed $25,000 which was taken from a payroll account, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they found that Stone had also stolen the identities of former employees at the McDonald’s on Electric City Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said Stone opened fraudulent investment and credit card accounts in the names of those former employees.

Stone was, in one case, able to buy a car and insurance policy online, investigators said.

A total of 30 transactions over the course of three months were found, totaling $2,800, according to deputies.

Stone is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center on $9,000 bond.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said more charges are expected.