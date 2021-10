SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was charged with DUI and suspended from his job Friday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Munoz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Munoz was booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center at 9:49 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Munoz has been suspended without pay as a result of the arrest.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.