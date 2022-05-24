PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies found syringes loaded with meth during a traffic stop late Sunday evening in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling traffic when he saw a blue Ford F-150 traveling on Saluda Dam Road with no working passenger side headlight or tag light.

The deputy conducted the traffic stop on Hinton Road and Lenhardt Road, the incident report said.

During the traffic stop, the driver could not find his driver’s license and began searching the car for it, so the deputy asked the driver and the passenger to get out of the truck.

While searching the truck, the deputy found two loaded syringes on the driver’s side door, the incident report said.

The deputy asked the driver, identified as Dennis Dean Freeman, what was in the syringes and he said methamphetamine.

Freeman was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center but was released on a $300,000 bond.