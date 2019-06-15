Deputy fired after assault arrest in Cherokee Co., sheriff’s office says

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County deputy has been fired after he was arrested Friday night.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Speedway Road for an assault around 11:00pm.

The victim told investigators that an off-duty deputy, 40-year-old Derrick Greer, has assaulted her, according to deputies.

Greer was charged with third degree Assault and Battery by deputies at the scene.

As a result of the arrest, the sheriff’s office says Greer was terminated from his position.

Greer was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.