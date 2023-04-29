STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said that they were met with 18 rounds of gunfire while responding to a suspicious person’s call.

According to deputies, they were receiving complaints of a suspicious male walking with a rifle in the area of Valley Drive Toccoa.

As deputies approached the male carrying a semi-automatic rifle, he began firing at the deputies striking two sheriff’s cruisers.

Deputies said that one deputy was grazed. Deputies’ cruisers were struck multiple times in the windshield and on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Deputies then returned fire as the suspect ran away.

The suspect threw his weapon into a wooded area and started to get rid of his clothes while running from deputies. A Stephens County Sheriff’s Office K9 was able to track the suspect and deputies were able to take him into custody.

Deputies also recovered two clips from an AR-15 rifle. The Investigation is ongoing by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.