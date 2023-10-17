GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy was injured Monday evening in a crash in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on North Washington Avenue and Gordon Street extension.

Troopers said the deputy was traveling north on North Washington Street when a 2019 Toyota sedan attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Gordon Steet in front of the deputy.

The deputy then hit the Toyota.

The deputy was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Deputies said the other driver was okay as well.

The driver of the Toyota was cited with failure to yield the right of way.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.