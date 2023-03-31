RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The deputy who was injured in a shootout early Thursday morning in Rutherford County has been released from the hospital.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Captain Stephen Ellis left Spartanburg Medical Center Friday afternoon.

“We would like to thank everyone for the out pouring of love, with prayers and words of support, over the past twenty-four hours since Captain Ellis was wounded in Thursday morning’s shootout,” said the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office said Ellis was hurt when deputies were attempting to arrest 26-year-old Tiye Adam Washington II.

Washington was wanted in connection with a triple shooting Tuesday night in Henrico County, Virginia.

Deputies said Washington was killed in the shooting.