GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Greenville County causing detours.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at noon at Augusta Road, Highway 25, and Valley Brook Road.

The crash was between a Greenville County deputy and a vehicle, SCHP said. At least one person was injured.

The detour for this crash is expected to last several hours, according to troopers. The following is the detour route:

If you are traveling north on Hwy. 25, you would need to turn right on West Georgia Road, left on Reedy Fork Road, left on Blakely Avenue then right to get back on Hwy. 25.

If you are traveling south on Hwy. 25, you would need to turn right on Blakely Avenue, right on Reedy Fork Road, left on West Georgia Road then left to get back on Hwy. 25.

Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating this crash.