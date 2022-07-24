GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy was involved in a crash Sunday evening in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Augusta Road near SC 8.

Troopers said the Greenville County sheriff’s deputy was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger, owned by the sheriff’s office, south on Augusta Road.

When a deputy was driving south, a 2015 Subaru driver was driving east on a private drive attempting to turn left onto August Road and was hit by the deputy, highway patrol said.

The deputy and the Subaru driver were both taken to the hospital, SCHP said. They both have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru has been charged with failure to yield right of way, according to the state’s highway patrol.