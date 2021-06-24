Deputy involved in single vehicle crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy’s vehicle crashed while responding to assist another deputy Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was traveling using lights and sirens on Old River Road around 11:45 a.m., on the way to assist another deputy that requested assistance, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

The deputy has been transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

