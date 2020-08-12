Deputy-involved shooting reported along Clemson Blvd. in Anderson Co.

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Investigators are responding to a deputy-involved shooting along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County Tuesday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in a “law enforcement action” and that a sheriff’s office K-9 was shot. Shots were also fired by Anderson County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said no deputy have been injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to the shooting.

A medical helicopter was also spotted leaving the scene of the shooting, according to a 7 News crew.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Deputy-involved shooting reported along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County, August 11, 2020.

