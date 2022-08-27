SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring from Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after 30 years in law enforcement.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office posted Ivey’s retirement will begin on August 31.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ivey began working there in 1991 as a patrol deputy in their crime prevention unit, teaching Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE), and assisting in the neighborhood watch program.

In 1997, deputies said Ivey joined Spartanburg Police Department (SPD), where he was first in their patrol division, later working in the crime unit.

Ivey taught the DARE program for SPD, becoming one of the first police officers in South Carolina to teach gang resistance education and training, said deputies, and was promoted to sergeant and supervisor over the SPD crime prevention unit.

In 2005 the Sheriff’s office said Ivey began working at their office again, in the crime prevention unit, and as the assistant public information officer.

After being promoted to Lieutenant, he served as the County’s public information officer for over five years, said, deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ivey later requested to become the school resource officer for Spartanburg District 2 schools, where he served five more years.

Ivey’s last position serving the Sheriff’s Office has been as their crime prevention and Crime Stoppers coordinator, as well as assistant public information officer.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Corporal John Burgess will be replacing Ivey as their crime prevention and Crime Stoppers coordinator, as well as assistant public information officer.