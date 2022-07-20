Deputies at Meadow Run Apartments on Abbeville Highway in Anderson County, S.C., July 20, 2022 (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County deputy was punched during a fight while attempting to execute a search warrant.

The sheriff’s office said detectives went to the Meadow Run Apartments on Abbeville Highway Wednesday afternoon for a search warrant.

Deputies said a fight broke out and one deputy was punched in the eye. The deputy is expected to be OK, the sheriff’s office said.

Five people were arrested following the fight for charges including Assault on a Deputy, Resisting Arrest, and Breach of Peace.

