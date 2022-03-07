SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg Design Review Board approved design plans to renovate and restore 109 and 111 E. Main Street which will bring new living options to downtown Spartanburg.

The design includes building 25 apartments, townhomes and 7,000 square feet of retail space.

“It’s really, I think, an exciting project,” said Andrew Babb, a senior associate at NAI Earle Furman.

Part of the design focuses on preserving the history of the buildings. 111 Main Street is the site of a former Montgomery Ward department store.

“It’s really nice to have a historic downtown and have that old time feel but still have modern amenities,” said Christopher George, the City of Spartanburg’s Communications and Marketing Manager.

George said this project comes at an exciting time as Spartanburg continues to grow and welcome new residents.

“That part of downtown is getting a huge amount of investment this year,” said George. “It’s really going to bring a lot of new variety, living options and even some working options from some other developments that are nearby. So we expect a lot of activity to be coming to that part of downtown in the future.”

Babb said his team will now focus on designing the interior of the buildings. If the final designs are approved, construction could begin in the Fall.