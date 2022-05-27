ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A detainee was found with a loaded gun inside of an Upstate jail after he was booked Sunday evening.

According to the Anderson Police Department, Jasmine Burriss was found leaving a condemned residence on Salem Street on Sunday.

While investigating, officers found stolen property in the condemned residence and attempted to arrest Burriss but he tried to resist. The officer was able to place Burriss under arrest.

Police charged him with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Burriss was taken to the Anderson Police Department Detention Center where he was placed in a holding cell without being searched, according to the incident report.

While removing Burriss from the holding cell, officers searched Burriss and located a loaded handgun in his genital area.

The Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said, “This was an oversight on our part and is being followed up by the Patrol Captain and Detention Captain regarding sub-standard work.”

Burriss has also been charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and contraband in a detention center.

Chief Stewart said the department is reviewing procedure and policy to ensure this situation does not occur in the future.