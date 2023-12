ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Detectives with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in identifying a burglar who broke into an Upstate restaurant in October.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery occurred at the Arby’s on 28 Bypass and Whitehall Road.

Officials said the suspect used gloves and a crowbar to break into the restaurant’s safe and stole cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2023-13869.