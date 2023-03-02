GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Motorists will have to take a different route when traveling in Gaffney this weekend.

According to the Gaffney City Fire Department, Interstate 85 northbound and southbound between exits 80 and 83 will have a slight detour beginning Friday night from midnight until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Another detour will be set Saturday from midnight until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The detour for traffic northbound will use exit 80 where motorists will turn right onto Gossett Road, left onto Cannons Campground Road, left onto Battleground Road and right back onto the Interstate 85 entrance ramp.

Southbound traffic will use exit 83, turn right onto Battleground Road, left onto Mayo Road, left onto Chesnee Highway and right onto the Interstate 85 entrance ramp.

The detour is being used to remove bridge beams on the old CSX railroad bridge.